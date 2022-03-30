Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Sells $376,135.96 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SAIC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

