Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
