Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

PDCE stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

