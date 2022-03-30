Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

