Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

SMTC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Semtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

