Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE ST opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.