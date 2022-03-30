ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $597.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 524.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

