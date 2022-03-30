Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,039.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,039 ($39.81) and last traded at GBX 3,035 ($39.76), with a volume of 158999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,971 ($38.92).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,873.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,828.11.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($36.72) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,393.54).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

