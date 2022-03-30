Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.80. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 2,623,876 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The company has a market cap of C$301.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

