SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,315.69

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. SHIELD has a market cap of $121,315.69 and approximately $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,299.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.04 or 0.07186285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.00812322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00104518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012782 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00467564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.36 or 0.00419379 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

