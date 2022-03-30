Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Grows By 96.8%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASGI stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $250,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

