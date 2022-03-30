Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Expands By 84.6%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

