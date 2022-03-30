Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 46.8%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

ACV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,215. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

