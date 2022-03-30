Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expands By 34.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 10,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,920. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

