Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 100.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $380.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a 12 month low of $273.01 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.08.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

