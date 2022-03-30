Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Drops By 45.5%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CLCGY stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

