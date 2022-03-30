Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Declines By 46.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 541,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNSP stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.