Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Expands By 73.4%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

CIX opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CompX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.