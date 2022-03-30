Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 32.4%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Power Development (EPWDF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.