Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Increases By 59.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

