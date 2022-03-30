Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 44.7%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.