Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Declines By 26.7%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDH stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. Global Internet of People has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.11.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

