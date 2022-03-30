Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Decreases By 39.0%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $$9.80 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

