Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Declines By 28.0%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 332,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,823. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

