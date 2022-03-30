Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Drops By 42.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 24,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

