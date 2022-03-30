Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Grows By 80.7%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,305.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Longeveron by 811.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Longeveron by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

