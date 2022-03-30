Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Drops By 28.7%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

