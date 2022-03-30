Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Grows By 54.5%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

