Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases By 43.6%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $265.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.