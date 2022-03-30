Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases By 43.6%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRIM stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $265.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.
About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
