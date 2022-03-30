Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 27.4%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 133,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

