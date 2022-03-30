Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Expands By 46.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SNMRY opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Snam has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.
Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)
