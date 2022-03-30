Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Expands By 58.0%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $$12.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

