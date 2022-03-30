Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Expands By 58.0%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $$12.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.
About Siam Cement Public (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.