Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Decreases By 35.6%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

