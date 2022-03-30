Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Grows By 44.3%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.69. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

