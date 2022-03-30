Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

