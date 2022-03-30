Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $313,000 Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of S&W Seed worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SANW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

