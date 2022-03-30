Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

