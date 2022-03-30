Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.