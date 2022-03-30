Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average daily volume of 7,826 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,352. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

