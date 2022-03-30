Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMEGF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.