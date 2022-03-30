SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
