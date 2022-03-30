Signaturefd LLC Buys 155 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $239.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

