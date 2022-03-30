Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 129.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.01 and a 200-day moving average of $336.22. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $394.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

