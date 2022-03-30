Signaturefd LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 224,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

