Signaturefd LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $40,153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $18,109,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

