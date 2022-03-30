Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

