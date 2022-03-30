Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 564.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $2,806,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $16,425,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of UiPath by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,101 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

