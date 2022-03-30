Signaturefd LLC Sells 477 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

