Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.45.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

