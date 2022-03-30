Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,389,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

